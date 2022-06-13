MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Hershey by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Hershey by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after buying an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hershey by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after buying an additional 203,730 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey stock opened at $213.35 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

