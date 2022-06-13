Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 1,716 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.73.

EXR stock opened at $166.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.46 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

