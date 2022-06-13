MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $8,820,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

