Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 2,044 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $463.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.51 and its 200-day moving average is $421.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

