Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $156.35 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $154.88 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

