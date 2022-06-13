MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $305.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $304.10 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.86.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

