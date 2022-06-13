MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

AJG opened at $153.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.