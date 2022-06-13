MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $149.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.69. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

