1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $48.55 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 243,227 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $48,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

