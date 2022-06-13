1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $42.96 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,462 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $42,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 75,573 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after purchasing an additional 595,779 shares during the period.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.