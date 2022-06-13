1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $52,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

SCZ opened at $57.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

