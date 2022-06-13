Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $47,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average of $220.38.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.53.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

