Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,197 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

