1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 208,880 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,880 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Lyft worth $36,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.77 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.