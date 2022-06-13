1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 208,880 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,880 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Lyft worth $36,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LYFT opened at $15.77 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
