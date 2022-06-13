1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $52.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

