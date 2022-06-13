1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 113,346 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,346 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $51,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,143 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $206.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

