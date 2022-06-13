1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,831,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Halliburton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

