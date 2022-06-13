1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 664.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,921 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $38,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 313.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.80.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $321.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.86. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.73 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

