1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 381.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Olin worth $34,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLN opened at $61.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

