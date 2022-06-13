Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $49,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BXMT opened at $29.69 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $139,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.