1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $33.56 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Boston Beer worth $33,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Boston Beer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.21.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $314.10 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.69 and a 52-week high of $1,059.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

