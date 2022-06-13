1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 253,840 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 893,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $52,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AstraZeneca by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,442,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.78) to £110 ($137.84) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AZN opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

