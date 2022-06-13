1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.46% of OneMain worth $30,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.