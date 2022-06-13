1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $39.79 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $39,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

