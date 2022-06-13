1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 253,840 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $52,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of -193.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.58) to £115 ($144.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.78) to £110 ($137.84) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

