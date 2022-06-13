1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $48.34 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5,309.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202,486 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $48,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

