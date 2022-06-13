1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 632,612 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 632,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Penn National Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

