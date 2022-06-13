1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $53.72 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,392 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $53,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 270.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

