Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,089 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $54,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,462,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Centene by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 137,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 41,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.