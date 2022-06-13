1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,110 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $54,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

