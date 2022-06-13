1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 37,922 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $55,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,282,000 after purchasing an additional 474,391 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 152,698 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 145,108 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $194.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.85 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

