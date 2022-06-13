1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $57.71 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Ares Capital worth $57,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.