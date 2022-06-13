1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,011,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Seagen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Seagen by 155.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $139.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 567 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $81,829.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,457,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

