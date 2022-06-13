Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $81.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

