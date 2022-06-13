Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of KT worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KT by 18.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KT. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.636 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KT’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About KT (Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

