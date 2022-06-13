Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,467 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dada Nexus worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 522,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $2,589,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 365,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $7.63 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

