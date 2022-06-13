Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 739,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,775 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after buying an additional 64,431 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 311,866 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,522 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

