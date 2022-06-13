Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

