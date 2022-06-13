Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $297,284,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $101.88 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

