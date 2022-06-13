Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,314 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,903,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 327,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 391,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,269,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares during the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

