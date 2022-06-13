Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,440 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 573,677 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

