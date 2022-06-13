Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,025 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $256.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

