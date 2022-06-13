Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,775 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vipshop worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

