Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 26,247 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global-e Online worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

