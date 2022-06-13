Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,669 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

NYSE SWK opened at $109.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.