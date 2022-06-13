HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.70.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $257.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.39. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.64 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

