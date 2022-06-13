Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

