HM Payson & Co. Sells 749 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,282,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 233,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 153,093 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

