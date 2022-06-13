Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

