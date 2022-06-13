Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,884 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

